Area municipal trucks – those employed by village, town, city, and county road departments – will now be identifiable by their green flashing lights.
As opposed to blue lights (law enforcement) and red lights (tow trucks, fire trucks), the green lights will single out the plow trucks and other municipal work trucks.
The Green Light Initiative, which was passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor last year, will be another step in improving safety along the state’s highways.
The initiative was brought before the St. Croix County Transportation Committee as an informational item at the Nov. 21 meeting.
In a release from the Wisconsin County Highway Association, safety was the guiding force behind the legislation for the initiative.
“Wisconsin County Highway Association (WCHA) officials remind drivers to drive safely in work zones and urges drivers to be aware of the upcoming winter conditions, noting that drivers should be aware of the use of fluorescent green warning lights on municipal vehicles throughout Wisconsin,” stated the release.
Robbie Krejci, the St. Croix County Highway Commissioner and Chairman of the WCHA Legislative Committee, said, “These new lighting options have proven to increase driver awareness significantly, creating a safer winter driving experience for the public, along with the safety of our operators clearing snow on roadways across the state.”
Krejci’s description of a recent rollover accident on I-94 was brought to the table during the committee meeting. He said the closest county truck flashing the new green lights was the first on-scene prior to the arrival of emergency personnel and that the lights could be seen from much farther away than the amber lights.
“I could see his green light … you couldn’t see the amber, but you could see the green. As you got closer, you could see both,” Krejci said.
Krejci continued: “The other part I really like about [the Green Light Initiative] is now when you see a green light you know it’s connected to a big piece of equipment. Right now, if you ran down the freeway and braked at every amber light, you wouldn’t get very far because there are a lot of amber lights flashing on 94. This gives us some distinction. If you’re coming up on a truck on the freeway, that truck is probably traveling at 25 to 30 mph. So, it will help awareness.”
The differences in the lights of varying colors were also quickly described.
Krejci said the county trucks cannot run red lights, as those are reserved for fire trucks and tow trucks.
“Blue is still the best light. That’s reserved for [law enforcement]. If you go into Minnesota, you will see blue on their plow trucks, but green is the second [best color], that’s why we have green,” Krejci said.
“We want the public to know about the safety initiatives that we work very hard on,” Krejci added.
The state’s press release stated, “The WCHA urges drivers to watch for the new Green Warning Lights in combination with the traditional yellow warning lights helping drivers to be more aware of municipal vehicles working on the roadways, as the winter season in Wisconsin approaches, and as always please slow down and drive with care.”
