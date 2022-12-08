Area municipal trucks – those employed by village, town, city, and county road departments – will now be identifiable by their green flashing lights.

As opposed to blue lights (law enforcement) and red lights (tow trucks, fire trucks), the green lights will single out the plow trucks and other municipal work trucks.

