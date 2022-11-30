Earl Gunderson of the Wisconsin Grand Lodge extends the best wishes from the Grand Master and briefs the audience on the Wisconsin Service and Assistance program that has paid out $20,000 so far this year. He also informed every one of the new simplified application process.
It was a large crowd of 98 Freemasons which gathered last month in Menomonie at the Stout Craft Company. The occasion was the Fall meeting of the Freemasons in District 2, an area covering several counties in Western Wisconsin.
Worthy Brother Frank During, the newly appointed District Deputy of the active District, oversaw the event.
The Masons of Wisconsin pride themselves in registering a 45% increase in new members over last year and the enthusiasm for the fraternity was evident at the evening get together. Such membership gains have not been seen in Wisconsin for many years.
The old ways were not yielding the kind of results needed to expand the fraternity, so under the direction of Grand Lodge on the state level and headed up locally by Austin Mahanke of River Falls, the fraternity went digital to attract more people.
Added to the social media campaign was meetings strong on content and education. In keeping with this theme, Bro During invited Guest speaker Bro Markus Mueller of Duluth to learn more about their beloved craft. Marcus outlined how lodges all over the world compare to what we know here is America. His slide presentation exposed the members to scores of examples of how other countries practice their craft. One example was the famous letter G in our emblems. Mueller said that done only in America. Other countries use a variety of emblem decor, but their mission of charity and brotherly love are the same worldwide.
It is customary at each Fall meeting that the Fraternity honors members that have gone above and beyond the call of duty to the craft. Derek Strusz, a fresh new face in the Fraternity, was called on to receive the "Rookie of the Year" award. Bro Steve Klein, his District Representative, was also introduced during the presentation by Bro During. His many hours of dedicated work for his Lodge earned him this high honor.
The Mason of the Year award was presented to Bro Bryce Fransway for his extensive work for the craft.
Earl Gunderson of the Wisconsin Grand Lodge also addressed the assembly by noting the Service and Assistance committee has so far paid out $20,000 to assist brothers in distress. He said the applications for this funding have been streamlined. They no longer ask for financial information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.