The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds deer hunters that their first opportunity to pursue deer this fall is coming up with the opening of the archery and crossbow deer season on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Hunters wanting to use both a vertical bow and a crossbow may do so by purchasing a $3 upgrade to make their license valid for both weapons. Conservation Patron license holders may also use both weapons.

