The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the application period for Wisconsin Wild Turkey, Pheasant and Waterfowl Stamp funding is now open and will run through Feb. 10, 2023.
Stamp funds are available to non-profit conservation organizations, tribes and government organizations focused on habitat development, management, preservation, restoration and maintenance that will benefit wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl. Funding for successful applicants will be available during the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years (from July 1, 2024-June 30, 2026).
Annual wildlife stamp revenue averages $650,000 for pheasant, $750,000 for wild turkey and $900,000 for waterfowl. Funds are generated from the sale of state wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamps, as well as a portion of conservation patron license sales. While stamps are required to hunt these species, collectors and nature enthusiasts also purchase the stamps to help support wildlife habitat.
“Wisconsin’s wildlife stamp programs have been a cornerstone for conservation funding in Wisconsin for over 40 years. We encourage conservation partners to apply and compete for funding through these grant programs to deliver quality habitat for populations of game birds and other species of wildlife,” said Jason Fleener, DNR Wetland Habitat Specialist.
Through state law, 60% of pheasant stamp funds are reserved for game farm pheasant production, while 33% of waterfowl stamp funds are reserved for habitat projects in Canada, where a significant proportion of Wisconsin's fall ducks nest and raise young. Non-profit organizations interested in delivering waterfowl habitat work in Canada should request a special application form from the DNR.
