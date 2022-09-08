The Minnesota man accused of fatally stabbing one and injuring four at the Apple River in July will be arraigned Sept. 8.
A preliminary hearing was held Sept. 2 in St. Croix County Circuit Court in the case against Nicolae Miu, who was charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide. Seventeen-year-old Isaac Schuman of Stillwater died, while the four injured were a 24-year-old woman from Burnsville, a 22-year-old man from Elk River and a 20-year-old man and 22-year-old man from Luck.
