A status conference was held Friday in the case of Nicolae Miu, the suspect accused of murdering 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and seriously injuring four others during an incident at the Apple River July 30.
The hearing lasted about five minutes in front of St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge R. Michael Waterman. The two significant pieces of information that came out were Miu announced Corey Chirafisi as his attorney. Chirafisi, a criminal defense attorney, out of Madison, was one of the lawyers Kyle Rittenhouse used to be acquitted during his jury trial last year.
