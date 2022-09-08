The Apple River Quilt Guild will provide you with Cabin Country Quilts as they host their 31st Annual Fall Festival Quilt Show. The show this year is switching to a Friday-Saturday event, with longer hours, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday, Sept.16 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1050 Keller Ave. N in Amery. “We hope people heading north or otherwise busy over the weekend will stop in on Friday” said Nancy Drake, show coordinator.
Highlights include over 120 quilts on display and quilt shop vendors. The MarketPlace of donated quilted items made by members raised $600 last year with all proceeds going to Northwoods Homeless Shelter. Guild President Sue Plescak said, “I hope we get closer to $1000 this year as we have in the past.” This year’s raffle includes two quilts, a log cabin queen size and geometric lap size, and a tote bag in multicolored batik fabrics. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and are available from Guild members, and at the show. The drawing is held September 19th. You do not have to be present to win.
