Another way to help those in need

The Roberts Lions Club’ most recent project epitomizes its mission of assisting those in need.
Earlier this month, they shipped over 30,000 pill bottles to Matthew 25 Ministries in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The plastic bottles get melted into anything of need – brushes, combs, or they remain as pill bottles. What remains get shipped to those who need them.
“It’s all about reducing, reusing and recycling,” stated Lions Club Board Member Myren Cowles, noting even the boxes in which the bottles are shipped in get recycled.
The Lions Club has been collecting pill bottles for nearly three years. Cowles explained they heard about a Lions Club out east which were collecting bottles and shipping them overseas, but, had to quit, due to costs.
The Roberts Lions Club started out mailing a box a week, which got to be too expensive.
“Why do we do this?” Cowles stated. “It’s not costing anyone any money and it could be of help.”
Connections led them to Matthew 25 Ministries, out of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Their mission is to provide nutritional food to the hungry, clean water to the thirsty, clothing to the naked, affordable shelter to the homeless, medical care to the ill and humanitarian supplies to those in need. In 2018, they shipped over 16 million pounds of humanitarian aid and disaster relief to the U.S. and over 32 countries worldwide.
Cowles, a retired truck driver, who still had his CDL license, askes Shefland Trucking in Baldwin, if he could use their dock to load the boxes on the pallets and if a truck could deliver the shipment to Cincinnati. They said yes on both accounts.
Cowles said he and his wife took a trip to Cincinnati to visit Matthew 25.
“It blew our minds,” he said, about what was in their warehouse. “They had so many basic supplies that you and I took for granted ready to be shipped overseas.”
And if one thinks, it wasn’t appreciated, Cowles said Matthew 25 officials offered the Lions Club a great big thanks upon the first shipment of bottles.
Donations from all over
Cowles estimated the Lions Club receives 900-1,000 pill bottles a week which comes from all over western Wisconsin.
He thanked Village Pharmacy in Baldwin and its multiple locations for being a main collection spot along with Family Fresh in New Richmond. The Lions Club also receives bottles from Superior and Ashland.
“It’s a labor of love,” Cowles said, as he has to clean each bottle. “It keeps me busy.”
He noted, if it’s not possible to take the label off, to please scratch out the name and the description.
