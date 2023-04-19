Gov. Tony Evers has proclaimed April 17-21 as National Work Zone Awareness Week in Wisconsin. For more than 20 years, National Work Zone Awareness Week has marked the start of construction season across our country, promoting road worker safety and cautious driving in work zones.

“Transportation investments are reaching all corners of the state and crews are rolling out the barrels to establish work zones for this year’s construction season,” Gov. Evers said. “Work Zone Awareness Week reminds us of our call to action, but these messages do not apply to just one week. Work zone safety must be top of mind for every driver when getting in the vehicle. Safe driving is always in season.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.