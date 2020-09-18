Announcing the Maytober Sale

Due to Covid-19, all St. Croix County Fair Ground activities including the major fund-raiser, the 11th Annual May Fair Event & Sale were cancelled for 2020. Thanks to the generosity of Jody Close, President, Smith Auction Company, this year’s May Fair Event & Sale has morphed to charity auctions under the banner Maytober Sale. Donated items will be incorporated into the September-November cycle of Smith auctions. All proceeds will go towards Fairgrounds capital improvements with the primary focus retiring the loan on the new Multi-species Livestock Building.
Maytober schedule:
Farm Equipment & Supplies: Closing dates – September 28th & 29th & October 26th & 27th
Antiques, Collectibles & Household: Closing date – October 5th
Sporting goods & Firearms: Closing date – October 19th
Entertainment, Services, Equine & Misc: Closing date – November 4th
Register to bid & view auction bills: Go to
Historically, funds raised have been used towards construction of new
Continued from page 1
buildings on the St. Croix County Fairgrounds, the Renovations for Generations Capital Drive. To date both the Dairy Complex and the Horse Barn have been constructed and fully funded. The Fair’s Hot news – the “20:20 Vision” is a reality – the new Multi-species Livestock Barn is up, 50% funded and, and with a few finishing touches, ready for the 2021 Fair – thanks to the continued support from the entire County including individuals, businesses and 4-H Clubs/Projects!!
The Multi-species Livestock Barn is a 13,500 square foot building with a projected cost of $250-$280,000. It replaces two aging structures that were space constrained and needed extensive structural repairs. The new building incorporates both stalling and a show arena. It is designed to meet or exceed today’s safety and environmental standards for both animals and spectators with close attention to biosecurity and spectator/exhibitor comfort. According to Terry Mitchell, Building Committee Chair, “the design of the Multi-species Livestock Barn has the potential to expand the opportunities for both youth and adult exhibitors to participate in showing while greatly enhancing the spectator experience – a tremendous addition to the St. Croix County Fair.
Contacts: Chris Libbey (651) 247-0395, Terry Mitchell (715) 246-5502, Lori DeBoer (715) 491-0221 or Rosemary Donahoe (715) 684-9060.
