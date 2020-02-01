Baldwin Library is proud to announce another child who has completed our “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program, part of a national effort to encourage school readiness. Annie Kusilek read (or had read to her) 1,000 books, charting her progress at the library with colorful balloons. She was helped by her parents Jacob and Carissa Kusilek. To celebrate her good work, she got a free book and a special certificate, a photo in the newspaper and on our Facebook page, and of course the many benefits of reading. Ask at the library about your children participating. Great job, Annie!!
