Paulette Anderson has served District 16 on the St. Croix County Board since 2014 and is seeking another two-year term next month. District 16 comprises Town of Baldwin, Ward 1, Town of Hammond, Wards 1-3 and Village of Hammond, Wards 1-4.
The Bulletin sent out questionnaires to Anderson and challenger Brandon Perry, so voters could get to know a little bit more about each candidate before making their decision.
Give us some background information about yourself. Where you grew up, what your current occupation is, how long have you lived in the Baldwin surrounding area?
ANDERSON: I grew up in Amery on a turkey farm, the oldest of 8, attended UWRF and ran a flower garden maintenance business for 24 years. Presently I am St. Croix Central Community Education Director, teach a unicycle class, Director of the Hammond Arts Alliance, Supervisor on the Town of Hammond board for the past 16 years, on the Roberts/Hammond Nutrition Site Board and host a community dinner at the assisted living facility in Hammond the fourth Tuesday of the month.
PERRY: I grew up in South Florida until I was 18. I moved to Minnesota to the northern suburbs of Minneapolis at the end of my high school career. I met my wife Jessica in English Class. We have since been married for 18 years. We have seven children, four boys and three girls, which range from 3 to 15 years of age. We moved to Hammond in 2010 when I took a job full time at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Hudson as the director of youth ministry. I graduated from Concordia University in St. Paul, MN with a B.A. in Organizational Management and Communications. I have been active in youth ministry since 2000. I also have an extensive background in construction. I started out as a framing carpenter framing houses for several years, and eventually moved into general contracting and construction management building houses and remodeling. I currently am the CEO and President of The Fortress Project, Inc. The Fortress Project, is a nonprofit construction company, whose mission is to take the proceeds that are raised on construction projects to help those in need with construction work.
What are some of the things that led you to wanting to live in Baldwin area and are those things still prevalent today?
ANDERSON: I was very interested in gardening and wanted to live on property that could make that a possibility. We bought 15 acres 40 years ago, started a gardening business, built a house on the property and continue to grow vegetables and flowers.
PERRY: The Hammond and Baldwin area is a fantastic community to raise a family. We wanted to live in this area because of the small town feel while still being in the country. Housing is affordable in our community which is also a factor to moving to this area.
What were some of the factors that led you to wanting to run for the County Board?
ANDERSON: I initially ran for county board to prevent the county from selling the agriculture center in Baldwin and help build the county nursing home. We accomplished both and built at new highway facility in Baldwin while selling the old one so the Village of Hammond now has a tax base from that property.
PERRY: I am running for the St. Croix County Board because I am passionate about our community and I want to give voters a true and active voice which will represent them and listen to their concerns about how their money is being spent in St. Croix County. The lives of those in St. Croix County are important to me including my own family and children. This means that the future of St. Croix County is important to me. I want to step up and play an active role helping form what the future of St. Croix County will look like for generations to come, while assuring voters that St. Croix County will be fiscally responsible with their tax dollars.
Name some factors that concern you about the future of St. Croix County?
ANDERSON: I am concerned about affordable housing. We have lots of job opportunities in my district but no housing other than single family homes.
PERRY: The most important issue in our district is how our tax dollars are being utilized and managed - fiscal responsibility. The operating budget has increased almost 50% in the past six years, borrowing has increased in an excess of $75 million including the new $27 million highway facility, and the current supervisor has been in favor of all of the increased spending and acquiring of debt obligation without referring it to the voters. I will be a voice for fiscal responsibility in our district and represent our voter’s desire to keep the County taxes as low as possible and out of their personal finances. While still prioritizing the lives of those in the St. Croix County and helping shape our district and St. Croix County for future generations.
What are some issues being a Board member that the public has no idea about? (question for Anderson only)
ANDERSON: Again I believe it is the lack of affordable housing in my district, the county and the state.
Have you had any interest in serving in your local government before? (question for Perry only)
PERRY: I have always been passionate about serving those in my community through all that I do. I am passionate about helping others and being a voice for injustices. As we are getting more grounded in the community our roots as a family are growing deeper. I want an opportunity to help serve my community and make our community a better place for not just my family, but for everyone in our area.
