A lovely winter evening found over 70 people enjoying B-W’s Giezendanner School Forest Friday, Feb. 7. Participants strapped on snowshoes and followed a half mile lighted loop through the pine plantation. Adventurous souls used headlamps and explored other trails throughout the woods. For some this was a first experience on snowshoes, and they made use of snowshoes provided by the Baldwin-Woodville School District, others used their own snowshoes. As one of the participants stated in a Facebook post, “Moon light, snow glow, crisp air and fresh falling snow. It was just perfect!”
This yearly event was sponsored by the Woodville Public Library and the Baldwin-Woodville School District. Many thanks to Bonnie and Ivan Clausen and Joe, Karen and Laura Bonnsetter, who help set up and run the event.
Snowshoeing is a wonderful way to exercise and get some fresh air during the winter months. Snowshoes can be rented through Viking Middle School. B-W’s Giezendanner School Forest may be used by the public for recreational usage from sunrise to sunset. It is located at 2424 30th Ave.
