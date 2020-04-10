Tuesday was Primary Election Day in the state of Wisconsin.
If one took a step into a polling place, however, it looked more like a chemistry lab than a polling place.
Cleaning wipes, hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, screens, people maintaining social distancing six feet apart were the dominant images from the day rather than getting the "I Voted" stickers.
The cleaning supplies were needed after a topsy-turvy last few days preceding Election Day as state political leaders played debated postponing Election Day amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order.
Friday-Saturday, April 3 and 4
Gov. Evers announced on his Twitter account Friday, he signed an Executive Order calling for the Legislature to meet in a Special Session Saturday afternoon to take up his recommendations to Tuesday's election: An all-mail election to send a ballot to every registered voter who hasn't already requested one by May 19, and to extend the time for those ballots to be received by May 26.
"Well, here's the bottom line folks: if, as elected officials, we're going to expect the people of our state to make sacrifices to keep all of us safe, then, by golly, we better be wiling do our part, too," Evers wrote on his Twitter account. "That's why I'm calling the Legislature into a Special Session. They need to do their part -- just as all of us are -- to help keep our neighbors, our families, and our communities safe."
Both houses called for the special session and immediately adjourned, setting the stage for Monday.
Monday, April 6
The fireworks started before lunch when Gov. Evers announced another executive order, calling for in-person voting to be suspended until June 9.
"I cannot in good conscience stand by and do nothing," he said on Twitter. State GOP officials led by State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Leader Robin Vos, said they would immediately file an appeal with the State Supreme Court.
While the public seemed resigned to Evers' order, election officials knew better. Town of Baldwin Clerk Jim Harer explained after Evers' announcement, he was advised from the state to continue proceed with Tuesday's in-person election.
The advice turned out to be prescient as the State Supreme Court around supper time announced on a 4-2 vote they were overturning Evers' executive order. The four Justices leaned conservatively with the two liberal Justices dissenting.
"Defying numerous state-election statues and his countless previous statements that he clearly lacks legal authority to cancel tomorrow's election, the Governor announced moments ago -- at the eleventh hour -- that he was doing just that," Republicans' petition to the high court said.
In-person for Tuesday was back on. Later Monday night, Republicans got another victory in the courts as the U.S. Supreme Court ruled all absentee ballots had to be postmarked by April 7 and received by April 13 to be counted. That vote was by a 5-4 margin that went along party lines.
Critics who questioned the Supreme Court felt voters who requested absentee ballots but haven't received them yet could have to choose between risking their health at the polls or not voting.
"The Court's order requires absentee voters to postmark their ballots by election day, April 7 -- i.e., tomorrow -- even if they did not receive their ballots by that date. That is a novel requirement," Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote in her dissent of the 5-4 decision. "While I do not doubt the good faith of my colleagues, the Court's order, I fear, will result in massive disenfrachisement."
Explained Town of Hammond Clerk Linda Hawkins: "It was crazy. For the good of the state, I wish the people of the state would quit their bickering."
Tuesday, April 7
All three polling places the Bulletin went to -- the towns of Hammond and Baldwin and the village of Baldwin -- reported Tuesday morning the in-person turnout was going smoothly with minimal complaints from the public.
Hawkins explained in an normal election, the town of Hammond gets around 10 absentee ballots and maybe in a Presidential election, the number jumps out to about 45-50. For Tuesday's election, 400 ballots were requested.
She said the biggest issue was gathering cleaning supplies. The State Election Commission came through with some and the 45th Parallel Distillery in New Richmond donated hand sanitizer but with only one can of hand wipes, she said more supplies will definitely be needed for the May Special Election for the 7th District seat for the U.S. House of Representatives.
She also praised her poll workers who volunteered to work wearing gloves and masks.
"I have a really good group," she said.
Harer had similar thoughts to Hawkins.
"We've had a steady steam all day," he said Tuesday morning around lunchtime. He said the Town received 161 absentee ballots with 112 returned.
"We've been very fortunate to have poll workers from the get go," he said. He also added those who have come in to vote have cooperated with the system.
Harer said cleaning supplies were in good shape, also thanking the 45th Parallel Distillery in New Richmond for the hand sanitizers. Poll workers had shields in front of them.
Village of Baldwin Clerk Tracy Carlson also said in-person balloting was more than she anticipated. When there was a lull in voting, workers could be seen sanitizing screens and constantly wiping.
"We are doing our due diligence," she said. Poll workers were wearing masks and gloves at their own discretion and a barrier wall was constructed to separate them from voters.
Carlson said cleaning supplies came from multiple sources -- Baldwin EMS, Western Wisconsin Health and the Baldwin-Woodville School District.
"It was truly a collaborative effort," she said. She added about half of her normal poll workers chose not to work, which she understood completely, so she recruited high school and college students to take their place.
To top this election off, results won't be know until April 13 because of the absentee ballot deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.