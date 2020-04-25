The Backpack Program provides weekly nonperishable food items that go home with children each Friday. This program is completely based on donations.
Mittens from Marilyn is an account that the family and friends of Marilyn Delander have establish and funded. These funds are used for student needs that arise throughout the year. These include lunch accounts, school supplies, field trips, shoes, outdoor clothing etc. This program is completely based on donations.
Gift cards are something that the district cannot purchase with donation money. This is because SCC has to track where each dollar comes from and goes to. Gift Cards for groceries are something that can be donated to SCC and the school can distribute to families most in need. It's an easy way for families to accept the donations and we then know exactly where the money is being spent. SCC also like purchasing gift cards from local businesses so that we are supporting in two ways. The concerns that are coming our way most often are for groceries
If you would like to make a donation, make check payable to St. Croix Central, designate the program you are supporting and mail to the SCC District Office - 915 Davis Street, - Hammond WI 54015.
Earlier in the year the American Legion Post 432 and the Auxiliary both donated $1,000 each to Hammond Health Service toward the remodeling of one of the wings dedicated to Veteran’s.
Funds for projects like these come from five meat raffles held each fall at Sidetrack Saloon in Roberts and a golf tournament in Hammond during Heartland Days in August. The Auxiliary’s donation to the Hammond Health Center came from the money raised at last year’s Memorial Day Poppy sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.