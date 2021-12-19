The St. Croix County American Legion presented a $700 check to the St. Croix Central Backpack program from the funds they raised. These funds help support the program which provides meals for families in need. Pictured from left to right: Fred Jourdeans, Commander Hammond Post 432, Andrea Felberg and Aimee Bohatta from St. Croix Central, Dave McDonald, Children and Youth Chair and Jerry Dubois, St. Croix County American Legion Commander.
