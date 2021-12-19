The St. Croix County American Legion presented a $700 check to the St. Croix Central Backpack program from the funds they raised. These funds help support the program which provides meals for families in need. Pictured from left to right: Fred Jourdeans, Commander Hammond Post 432, Andrea Felberg and Aimee Bohatta from St. Croix Central, Dave McDonald, Children and Youth Chair and Jerry Dubois, St. Croix County American Legion Commander.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.