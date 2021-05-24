Monday, May 31, 2021
Rife: 9:00 a.m. at Woodside Cemetery
Salute: 9:15 a.m. at Peace Cemetery
Service at: 9:30 at Baldwin Cemetery
• Posting of colors
• National Anthem sung by Sharon Frietag
• Chaplain Prayer
• Commanders Welcome
• Guest Speaker: Senator Rob Stafsholt
• Musical Selection by Sharon Frietag
• Salute to the Dead
• Taps
• Closing Prayer
Coffee and donuts at American Legion. Display by Tom Vande Berg. In case of heavy rain, service will be held at Legion Hall, 410 Maple St, Baldwin, WI.
