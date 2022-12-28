 From the time they arrived on the campus of then Wisconsin State College-River Falls in the early 1950s, James and Margery (Deans) Belisle made names for themselves as popular student leaders. More than 70 years later, their names take on new prominence at their alma mater.

As a result of the Belisles’ $250,000 gift to the UW-River Falls Foundation, the upper level of the Falcon Center, through which nearly all Falcon fans pass to attend home basketball and hockey games, will now be known as the James and Margery Belisle Concourse. The dedication came during a Saturday afternoon reception and brief halftime ceremony at the UWRF men’s basketball team’s game against UW-Whitewater on December 3, which was also Jim Belisle’s 90th birthday.

