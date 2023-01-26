Describing it as “a snapshot of the 2021-22 justice system,” St. Croix County Justice Support Services Director Phil Galli offered a glimpse of the system’s “funneling” effects at a recent meeting of the Community Justice Collaborating Committee (CJCC).
“The idea here is to look at our justice system through a funneling method,” Galli said while working off a document that displayed local agencies’ activities as people enter and move through the justice system.
At the top of the “funnel” is total calls to emergency support services. Galli stressed that the 23,139 calls included all types of calls for service, not just those pertaining to criminal activity.
In all, according to Galli’s presentation, there were 1,015 arrests for felonies and misdemeanors, 2,579 jail bookings, and 2,208 referrals for prosecution.
Of those referrals, 1,770 criminal charges were filed, resulting in 526 findings of guilt.
Between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, Galli said there were 969 cases that involved alternatives toincarceration (mostly probation), and 43 individuals were sentenced to prison (involving incarceration of more than one year).
“The idea is that as cases work their way through the justice system, the funnel becomes a little bit more narrowed as we funnel our way through,” Galli said.
Pointing to a reduction in numbers as cases make their way through the different steps of the justice system, Galli said that, “it’s clear we lose cases as we go through … not every call for service, not every crime reported ends up with someone going to prison. It’s not even close to that.”
He referred committee members to the “1% rule.”
Galli said, “generally speaking … 1% of all crimes reported actually end up with someone in prison.”
In St. Croix County that percentage is about .7% of the cases that end with someone serving time.
“We ‘lose’ cases for a number of reasons. People don’t report cases, they underreport because of fear, retaliation, shame, embarrassment,” Galli said.
County Administrator Ken Witt indicated his approval of the study as a starting point for continuing to follow the trends and to allocate needed resources.
“I like the funnel illustration because every rung … is another department within the county.”
As for those going through the funnel, Witt said, “If we can catch them sooner and remove them from the cycle, that saves the county a lot of resources and that gives us the goal of where to intervene to help reduce those costs and to have the biggest benefit for the individual and the county.”
But there are also positive reasons why cases are adjudicated for the benefit of all those involved.
Judge Michael Waterman asked Galli what in the report might be noteworthy or significant.
“One thing that did jump out to me was the number of victim witnesses,” Galli said.
His report noted that there were 4,551 victim witnesses who worked within the system, along with 1,768 witnesses.
“That’s pretty substantial … in a good way …,” Galli said. “There are people who are coming forward and receiving those services. So, in a positive way, I would say that’s a big takeaway for me,” he added.
Other positive outcomes include the 124 individuals who utilized alternative opportunities through diversion programs, and the 28 who participated in treatment programs.
Judge Scott Needham, the committee chairman, said after Galli’s presentation: “That was really useful, at least to those of us that are in the system, and hopefully to others on this body who don’t always understand the enormity, as well as this ‘funneling.’ From the total number of bookings or arrests, what we end up with for adjudication, or in this case, prison sentences … St. Croix is certainly a different demographic than Milwaukee County in terms of how they process similar cases.”
Needham went on the say that while bigger counties were dealing consequences on a much larger scale, St. Croix County has been looking at alternative means to serve the population.
“St. Croix was looking at alternatives and keeping people in the community and providing programs. So, there is a number of dynamics that go into this, both philosophically as well as what the climate is of your county and what the expectations of the community are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.