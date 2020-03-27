Public Health announces that St. Croix County has four confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. All persons are isolated at home and are doing well. Public Heath is identifying and contacting anyone that has been in close contact with the positive cases.
“We are encouraging everyone to take this situation seriously, the ‘Safer at Home’ order that Governor Tony Evers announced this week is important, we want people to stay home,” says Kelli Engen, Health Officer.
Besides staying home, community members can take the following steps to help stop the transmission of this disease:
• Frequent handwashing with soap and water for 20 seconds
• Cover coughs and sneezes
• Avoid touching your face
• Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces
• If you must be around others (essential employees), practice social distancing - six feet from others
“Public Health and Emergency Management continue to work together with local, state, and federal partners to implement response plans, but it is important to understand that everyone has a role in reducing the spread of COVID-19. Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) is asking people who are not directly involved in the response, to limit their interaction to five people over the next several weeks. We have to stop interacting to stop the disease. Try to run your errands once a week and do not leave your house unless you absolutely have to,” said Natasha Cardinal, St. Croix County Emergency Manager.
The COVID-19 pandemic is quickly changing. SCC-Public Health recommends the following information sources:
• United Way 211: call 211 or MN based cell phones call 1-877-947-2211
• Center for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov
• WI Division of Health: www.dhs.wisconsin.gov
• SCC COVID19 Information Line: 715.246.8224, email: covid19@sccwi.gov, and www.sccwi.gov/covid19 website
