The second week of June crept up on people quite fast, but those who love Windmill days have been waiting for this week since 2019.
Like most other town festivals, Windmill Days was put on ice last year due to COVID-19. 2021 sees Windmill Days back in full swing with many activities. There is something for everyone. Here is a full schedule of events for the festivities:
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9
• 11:00 AM Golf Tournament @ Hammond Golf Course with a 10:00 am Registration; contact Becky Eggen 612-805-2802 / becky8eggen@yahoo.com / www.windmilldays.com
• 4:00 PM Western Wisconsin Health Open House, Western Wisconsin Health with 4:00PM-6:00PM; Curbside Meal Pickup/Driving Tours
THURSDAY, JUNE 10
• 4:00 PM Community Dinner, Baldwin American Legion
• 4:00 PM Food Trucks, Creamery/Bailey Park from 4:00PM-9:00PM
• 4:00 PM Entertainment/Beverage Tent, Creamery Park
• 5:30 PM Dessert Auction, Baldwin American Legion, a Baldwin Royalty Fundraiser
• 5:30 PM Crafting Under the Tent, Creamery Park from 5:30PM-6:30 PM
• 6:00 PM Wine Tasting Under the Tent, Creamery Park from 6:00PM-8:30PM
• 6:00 PM Fireman Kickball Tournament, Millpond Park
• 6:30 PM Charcuterie Board Class Under the Tent, Creamery Park from 6:30PM-7:30PM
• 8:00 PM Movie in the Park, Creamery Park: The Croods: A Nee Age, Licensed by Swank Motion Pictures, Inc.
FRIDAY, JUNE 11
• 8:00 AM Community Garage Sales, Baldwin. Remember to register at mandersonw@gmail.com by June 6
• 8:00 AM Scavenger Hunt, Baldwin. See Windmill Days Facebook Page for Clues
• 10:00 AM Queen’s Root Beer Float Stand/Windmill Days Swag, at Nilssen’s Foods from 10:00AM-4:00PM
• 11:00 AM Food Trucks, Creamery/Bailey Park from 11:00AM-10:00PM
• 12:00 PM Entertainment/Beverage Tent, Creamery Park
• 4:00 PM Car Show, Main Street from 4:00PM-8:00PM
• 4:00 PM Brady Klatt Interactive Bubble Art, Creamery Park from 4:00PM-8:00PM
• 4:00 PM Axe Throwing, Creamery Park from 4:00PM-9:00PM
• 5:00 PM Sea Hamsters, Creamery Park from 5:00PM-9:00PM
• 5:00 PM Water Wars, Creamery Park from 5:00PM-9:00PM
• 5:00 PM Painting In The Park - Sign Ladi Paint Class, Bailey Park from 5:00-7:00PM
• 5:30 PM Cornhole, Creamery Park from 5:30-12:00AM / $10 Luck of the Draw / rileysrenegades4@gmail.com
• 6:00 PM Friday Night Lights Fun Show, St. Croix Riders Saddle Club
• 7:00 PM Line Dancing, Creamery Park from 7:00-8:00
• 7:00 PM BINGO, Baldwin American Legion
• 8:00 PM Thrillbillies, Creamery Park
SATURDAY, JUNE 12
• 6:00 AM 5k/10k Race, Western Wisconsin Health with packet pickup at 6am; 10K start 6:45 am and 5K 7am start
• 8:00 AM Farmers Market, Bailey Park
• 8:30 AM Windmill Days Workout, Creamery Park with HIIT/Yoga
• 9:00 AM Lucky Paws Midwest - Petting Zoo, Creamery Park from 9:00AM-6:00PM
• 9:00 AM Merchant Vendors, Creamery Park. Signup at www.windmilldays.com
• 10:00 AM Entertainment/Beverage Tent, Creamery Park
• 10:00 AM Bottany Belles Beau Garden Club/Baldwin Library, Bailey Park from 10:00AM-12:00PM
• 10:00 AM Brady Klatt Interactive Bubble Art, Creamery Park from 10:00AM-12:00PM / 2:00PM-6:00PM.
• 10:00 AM Sea Hamsters, Creamery Park from 10:00AM-7:00PM
• 10:00 AM Axe Throwing, Creamery Park from 10:00AM-7:00PM
• 10:00 AM Water Wars, Creamery Park from 10:00AM-7:00PM
• 10:00 AM Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull, Main Street with Milk & Cookies Provided
• 11:00 AM Food Trucks, Creamery/Bailey Park
• 12:00 PM Grand Parade, Main Street
• 2:00 PM Safari Train Rides, Main Street
• from 2:00PM - 6:00PM
• 2:00 PM Dutch Racing, Creamery Park from 2:00PM-5:00PM
• 3:00PM Euchre Tournament, Creamery Park/Tent. $10 per person; bring a partner, or one will be provided, 100% payback
• 3:30 PM Dutch Apple Pie Eating Contest, Bailey Park with Visiting Royalty
• 7:00 PM Queen’s Coronation, High School. Seating Limited
• 8:00 PM Good for Gary, Creamery Park/Tent
SUNDAY, JUNE 13
• 10:00 AM Brunch, Phoenix Grill & Event Center
• 11:00 AM Outdoor Music, Phoenix Grill & Event Center
• Brunch begins at 10:00AM followed by Music at 11:00AM
