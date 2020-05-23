COVID-19 shut down Woodville’s Syttende Mai celebration this past weekend, but the coronation was still held on Facebook May 16. Allison Albrightson, a sophomore at Baldwin-Woodville was crowned Miss Woodville. Albrightson, the daughter of Craig and Kelly, has lived in Woodville her whole life.
“When I was little, one of my favorite memories of Woodville was walking to Steven’s Park with my grandma and playing there until the sun went down,” she said in her introduction.
She is involved in tennis, basketball, SOS (Students Offering Support), Silent Messengers and art club at Baldwin-Woodville.
Nicole Benck was named First Princess, Adalade Vance was named 2nd Princess and Elana Rimer was 3rd Princess.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.