Counties affected: Grant, Lafayette, Iowa, Crawford, Richland, Vernon, La Crosse, Monroe, Jackson, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Pepin, Eau Claire, Clark, Pierce, St Croix, Dunn, Chippewa, Taylor, Price, Rusk, Barron, Polk, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, Iron, Ashland, Bayfield, & Douglas
Comments: Smoke from wildfire activity in Canada will continue to linger over the western part of the state into this afternoon. Moving into the evening and overnight hours, westerly winds will begin to transport this smoke and smoke currently located over Minnesota to the east. An additional, STATEWIDE Air Quality Advisory is currently expected to be issued later this evening. Elevated fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations are anticipated to result in air quality index (AQI) values in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Sensitive groups include children, elderly people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of time.
