It all started in Baldwin under one roof 24 years ago.  Since then, the beloved hometown thrift shop Adoray’s Treasures from the Heart has become a staple in our community from hunting for antiques to last-minute clothing items. Treasures in Baldwin has provided the community and  visitors with a unique shopping and donating experience, all while giving back to a local not-for-profit to help care for Home Health & Hospice patients. 

The Treasures Stores got their start after the Balanced Budget Act of 1997 was signed into law which significantly decreased reimbursement for home health services. While this act was reversed over time, home health reimbursement from CMS and other commercial payors remains challenging. However, the Adoray Leadership and Board of Directors at the time were very determined to continue to offer home health services in our communities and produced the innovative idea of the Treasures from the Heart fundraising stores. The first store opened in Baldwin in 1998.  Years later, Adoray opened the River Falls store, then Baldwin 2, and the most recently the Osceola store in 2016. 

