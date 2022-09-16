Teddy Bear Day is celebrated on September 9 annually, a day set aside for everyone to bring out all their teddy bears to thank them for their companionship, the wonderful moments we’ve had with them, and all the days and nights they’ve comforted us. The teddy bear is one of the most popular toys for children, and it occupies a particular place in the hearts of many adults as well. This year marks 100 years since the concept of the Teddy Bear originated. Starting from a cartoon “Drawing the Line in Mississippi” by Clifford Berryman in The Washington Post that showed President Theodore Roosevelt’s unwillingness to shoot a bear in a funny manner.
Adoray Home Health & Hospice is using Teddy Bears to help bring joy to our Hospice patients with our Blooms of Joy program. All of this was made possible thanks to one of Adoray’s wonderful volunteers. Adoray is thankful to Connie Demulling for the generous donation of Boyd’s Bears to Adoray’s Treasures from the Heart Stores and Adoray. For many years Connie and her husband Jim supplied Boyd’s Bears to hundreds of deserving folks. They shared them with local churches, nursing homes, charitable groups throughout the Midwest, and missions overseas. When Jim passed away suddenly, Connie decided it was time to share the remaining bears with several non-profits and charitable groups. Adoray was blessed to be a recipient of this generous gift. The good works of Jim and Connie will continue through this generous donation as we share these bears with our patients and through our stores.
Adoray’s Blooms of Joy is a flower-recycling program to spread hope, happiness, and emotional healing to hospice patients. Our goal is to provide comfort and joy to people who need it most and to offer a gentle reminder that even in dark times, joy blooms! This month’s Blooms of Joys was all made possible thanks to Family Fresh in River Falls donation of flowers. We are truly grateful to Family Fresh in River Falls for donating dozens of beautiful red roses and greenery. Adoray is always looking for flower shops to partner with and help make these Blooms of Joy possible. Interested in making a difference in the lives of local hospice patients by donating flowers, please contact Amber Bettinger, Director of Marketing & Development at a.bettinger@adoray.org to learn more.
