Adoray launches new Remote Patient Monitoring

Adoray’s Home Health team after training with their new VitalCare Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) equipment. 

 Contributed

Adoray Home Health & Hospice is enhancing the quality and leading the transformation of Home Care in Western Wisconsin.  Adoray’s NEW Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) is a state-of-the-art technology that allows Adoray’s Home Health patients to monitor their vital signs and symptoms from the comfort of their own homes. RPM enhances the quality of care for home health patients, by providing real-time data, virtual visits, and personalized support. RPM can help these patients achieve better outcomes, reduce hospitalization, build healthy habits, and have higher satisfaction with their care.

The purchase of the new RPM equipment was made possible thanks to the support from our annual employee giving, volunteer and community donation, in addition to a grant from the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation. The raised funds were used to implement the remote patient monitoring system, allowing Adoray staff to better care for patients while improving patient outcomes. This technology will help empower Home Health patients to age-in-place and provide peace of mind to patients and caregivers. 

