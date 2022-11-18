There’s no way to truly thank our Veterans enough for everything they sacrifice for our freedom. For Veterans Day, we at Adoray try to make it special for our patients. Each year Adoray Home Health & Hospice creates special Veteran’s Day appreciation baskets for each of our Veterans on service. This year, thanks to our amazing local business sponsors, Adoray put together 18 wonderful baskets to honor and thank our Veteran patients currently on our service. The baskets were put together and delivered to patients by our outstanding Veteran volunteers. It’s a special way for the community to come together to honor and thank our patients, and their families who have served our country. So far in 2022, Adoray has cared for over 40 Veteran patients. Since 2016, Adoray has created and delivered 250 Veterans Day baskets.

Without our amazing sponsors, Veteran volunteers, and nursing staff this would not have been possible. Thank you to Knoke's Chocolates and Nuts (Hudson), Baldwin Perk, and Comfort Quilters for helping make these baskets so special.

