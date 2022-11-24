Adoray Home Health & Hospice joins National Collaborative of Non-Profit Hospice and Palliative Care Organizations

The Adoray Leadership Team: In the front row (left to right): Amber Bettinger-Lytle, Jeanne Curtis, Christa Walz, Hannah Steinberger.  Back Row: Joleen Larson, Karen Doyle, Amanda Gustafson, Teresa Becker, Samantha Hopp, Jennifer Haugen 

 Contributed

Adoray Health & Hospice is excited to announce its new membership to the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI). NPHI – made up of 95+ not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice and palliative care providers – is dedicated to ensuring patients and their families have access to high-quality care at the last stages of life. Adoray is thrilled to join such a dynamic and innovative group of hospice and palliative care organizations. 

Adoray Home Health and Hospice is the only independent not-for-profit organization in western Wisconsin that provides hospice and palliative care services for people of all ages,” said Amanda Gustafson, CEO of Adoray Home Health and Hospice. “We look forward to the opportunity to work with other mission-driven organizations in the nation by exchanging ideas, sharing best practices, and building more advanced models of care for hospice and palliative care patients and families.”

