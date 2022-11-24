Adoray Home Health & Hospice joins National Collaborative of Non-Profit Hospice and Palliative Care Organizations

The Adoray Leadership Team: In the front row (left to right): Amber Bettinger-Lytle, Jeanne Curtis, Christa Walz, Hannah Steinberger. Back Row: Joleen Larson, Karen Doyle, Amanda Gustafson, Teresa Becker, Samantha Hopp, Jennifer Haugen
Adoray Health & Hospice is excited to announce its new membership to the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI). NPHI – made up of 95+ not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice and palliative care providers – is dedicated to ensuring patients and their families have access to high-quality care at the last stages of life. Adoray is thrilled to join such a dynamic and innovative group of hospice and palliative care organizations.
Adoray Home Health and Hospice is the only independent not-for-profit organization in western Wisconsin that provides hospice and palliative care services for people of all ages,” said Amanda Gustafson, CEO of Adoray Home Health and Hospice. “We look forward to the opportunity to work with other mission-driven organizations in the nation by exchanging ideas, sharing best practices, and building more advanced models of care for hospice and palliative care patients and families.”
NPHI believes the end-of-life care patients and their families receive should reflect their individual goals, values, and preferences. Together, members across the country define the standards of hospice care and guide patients and families through the final stages of life.
NPHI members are committed to person-centered advanced illness care that ensures individuals can focus on quality and comfort at the last stage of life. The pillars of organizational excellence, strategic engagement, and data collection and quality initiatives allow NPHImembers the opportunity to build relationships, share best practices, and educate national thought leaders and decision-makers on the value of strengthening hospice care delivery. Driven by patient and family needs – not profit – members work to fundamentally change how people and institutions view end-of-life care, and instead, help people live as well as possible until they die.
Adoray Home Health & Hospice is a program of St. Croix Valley Shared Services, Inc., your local not-for-profit healthcare partner since 1995. “Partnering to improve the quality of life throughout serious illness wherever you call home” is our Mission. We work to make each day a comfortable one – one that brings dignity, relief from pain, and choice in your treatment to our patients and their families. Proudly serving St. Croix, Pierce, Polk, Barron, Burnett & Dunn Counties in Wisconsin. Discover the Adoray difference today. Learn more at www.adoray.org.
