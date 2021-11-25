There’s no way to truly thank our Veterans enough for everything they sacrifice for our freedom, but on Veterans Day, Adoray tried to make it special for our patients. Each year Adoray Home Health & Hospice creates special Veteran’s Day appreciation baskets for each of our Veterans on service. This year, thanks to our amazing local business sponsors, Adoray was able to put together some wonderful baskets to honor and thank our Veteran patients. The baskets were put together and delivered to patients by our outstanding Veteran Volunteers and Adoray staff. It’s a special way for the community to come together to honor and thank our patients, and their families who have served our country. Since 2016, Adoray in has created and delivered over 150 Veterans Day baskets.
Without our amazing sponsors, Veteran-Volunteers, and nursing staff this would not have been possible. Thank you to Knoke's Chocolates and Nuts (Hudson), Baldwin Perk (Baldwin), Family Fresh Market (River Falls), and Comfort Quilters for helping make these baskets so special.
Adoray Home Health & Hospice is a proud national partner of We Honor Veterans program. We Honor Veterans was launched by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to help improve the care veterans receive from hospice and palliative care providers. Through the We Honor Veterans program, Adoray gratefully acknowledges its military and servicemen, women and families.
Since joining the We Honor Vets program in 2013, Adoray has been able to Thank over 200 local Veterans on Hospice with a special We Honor Vets recognition ceremonies. Each year around 25% of Adoray’s Hospice patients are Veterans from every Branch of the Military with many having serviced in WWII, Korea, Cold War and Vietnam. The mission of the program is to serve the nation’s veterans, who have served their county so selflessly, during their end-of-life journey.
To learn more about the We Honor Veterans program with Adoray Heme Health & Hospice or to volunteer with the Vet-to-Vet program through the organization, please call 715-629-1888 or visit www.adoray.org/volunteers.
