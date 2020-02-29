Adoray Home Health & Hospice is pleased to announce their promotion to Level Four status within the We Honor Veterans Program for their continues care and support of the Veteran population.
Adoray Home Health & Hospice is a national partner of We Honor Veterans and now 1 of only 19 Level Four hospice providers throughout Wisconsin. All wars are different and provide unique experiences and often difficulties for the Veterans who served in them. We Honor Veterans was launched by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to help improve the care veterans receive from hospice and palliative care providers. Through the We Honor Veterans program, Adoray gratefully acknowledges its military and servicemen, women and families.
Adoray Home Health & Hospice offers all hospice patients who have serviced in the military with a special recognition ceremony. Each honoree is presented with a pin, framed certificate, and a patriotic lap quilt by a Veteran Volunteer. In addition, each November in honor of Veterans Day Adoray creates and delivers Veterans Day baskets to all Veterans on Hospice and Home Health services and has delivered 119 baskets since 2016.
Trained Adoray staff and volunteers provide Veterans and their families with local resources surrounding Veterans end-of-life experiences, benefits and other ongoing projects to recognize the dedication of these heroes. Adoray Home Health & Hospice enrolled in the program in 2013. On Jan. 6, Adoray was awarded the We Honor Veterans Partner Level Four distinction – the second highest level an organization can reach.
To achieve the Partner Level Four distinction, a hospice provider must offer ongoing veteran-centric education to staff and volunteers, build organization capacity to provide quality care for Veterans and develop and strengthen relationships with VA medical centers and other Veteran organizations.
As a Veteran-Centric organization, Adoray Home Health & Hospice provides a Vet-to-Vet program, which aims to pair Veteran Volunteers with Veteran hospice patients. These hospice-trained Veteran Volunteers, with personal military experience, have the unique ability to relate and connect with Veteran patients and their families. Currently Adoray has 8 hospice-trained Veteran Volunteers throughout their 6-County service area of Western Wisconsin.
“I believe we not only care for the mind, body and spirit of our veterans, but that Adoray is a hospice provider trained specifically to care and support the needs of veterans which enriches their lives. Our Vet-to-Vet Volunteer program is just one example” commented Kelsey Derrick, Adoray CEO.
Since joining the We Honor Vets program in 2013, Adoray has been able to Thank 128 local Veterans on Hospice with a special We Honor Vets recognition ceremonies. Each year around 25% of Adoray’s Hospice patients are Veterans from every Branch of the Military with many having serviced in WWII, Korea, Cold War and Vietnam. The mission of the program is to serve the nation’s veterans, who have served their county so selflessly, during their end-of-life journey.
To learn more about the We Honor Veterans program with Adoray Heme Health & Hospice or to volunteer with the Vet-to-Vet program through the organization, please call 715-629-1888 or visit www.adoray.org/volunteers.
Adoray.jpg – get rid of all their graphics on the bottom
SUBMITTED
On Thursday, Feb. 20, Adoray held a We Honor Veterans Level 4 breakfast for volunteers and staff to celebrate the achievement and thank all those who helped reach Level 4. Pictured in the front row (left to right) are: Vet-to-Vet Volunteers: Vicki Bolton, Jim Wickboldt, Jerry Pederstuen. In the back row: Adoray Staff members Amber Bettinger, Kari Schafer, Tina McLeod, Dorothy Washington, Christa Walz, Morgan Roschen, Jeanne Curtis, Kelsey Derrick, Amanda Gustafson, Jennifer Haugen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.