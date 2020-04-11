Social distancing saves lives, but it can be difficult for hospice patients and their families. Human beings are social in nature and need to feel the sense of community, especially at the end of life. At Adoray Home Health & Hospice we understand this and knew we had to do something right away to ensure that our hospice patients are not alone during this tough time.
On March 19, Adoray Home Health & Hospice launched a Keep Families Connected Fundraiser to supply 25 ipads to current hospice patients residing in facilities to help keep them connected. During this time of social distancing, many of our hospice patients in facilities are restricted from regular visits with loved ones. You may have seen the recent Facebook videos of family members outside the facility windows of loved ones.
We know that in hospice, this is a crucial time to connect, reminisce and achieve bucket list items before starting their next journey. In cases when someone is dying, the last goodbye or opportunity to say - I love you and I’m sorry is actually part of the care plan.
“Our goal was to provide each patient in a facility with an iPad to provide a daily update to loved ones unable to visit, an opportunity to connect via Facetime, and the chance to virtually visit bucket list destinations” stated Adoray’s CEO Kelsey Derrick.
Today, thanks to the support from the Hands for Hospice Fund at the Community Foundation of Dunn County we are able to get ipads into the Hands of Hospice patients.
The Hands for Hospice Fund at the Community Foundation of Dunn County shares the compassion and commitment for hospice and was able to grant the full ask of $12,500 for the 25 iPads. We keep hearing “in this together” and we are now able to help provide meaningful moments for our patients and their families while doing our part to limit the spread of COVID-19 together.
Last year, Adoray received a grant from the Hands for Hospice Fund at the Community Foundation of Dunn County to support our Pediatrics Hospice patients and programs. “It is truly admirable to know there is a Community Foundation in our service area that supports all ages of their population. We are so fortunate and thankful for the support of the Hands for Hospice Fund at the Community Foundation of Dunn County” stated Adoray’s Director of Development Amber Bettinger.
To learn more about Adoray Home Health & Hospice or to help support local home health and hospice patients during this challenging time please visit www.adoray.org/donate. For questions, please contact Amber Bettinger at a.bettinger@adorayhomecare.org or 715-629-1888.
