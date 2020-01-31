Adoray Home Health and Hospice and Jim Helmer from WESTconsin Realty took home Businesses of the Year from the 2019 Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce award banquet Monday night at The Phoenix.
Adoray was named Large Business of the Year and Helmer took home Small Business of the Year. The final award went to Chamber Director Sarah Weiske, who was awarded Chamber Champion for her work and efforts over the last 12 months. The awards were voted on by Chamber members.
Members were encouraged to dressed in their best Kentucky Derby outfits as it was the theme for the banquet this year. As voted on by the crowd, J.R. Dachel and Jodi Peterson were named Best Male and Female dressed.
Weiske gave an overview over the last 12 months and talked about the growth of particular events, especially the Chili Fest and the Trick or Treat Festival on Main Street. As for the future, she touted the Chamber’s new website, which debuted last week and the creation of the Ambassador committee, which will be headed by Mike O’Connell.
The 2020 Chamber Board of Directors was also announced. Dachel will be President, Ryma Lindquist from First Bank of Baldwin was the 2019 President, Rosa Magnus from Western Wisconsin Health is secretary and Jason Klopp from WESTconsin Credit Union is treasurer. Other members include Amber Bettinger from Adoray, Al Borgeson from CW Garage Door, Kevin Branstad from Nilssen’s, Dara Fermanich from Baldwin Perk, Nick Hillstrom from Flagship Ford, O’Connell, Christine Rasmussen from Valley Crossing Law and Patty Wilhelm from Citizens State Bank.
O’Connell and Fermanich are new to the Board. Justin Nygaard from American Family Insurance departed the Board as his term expired and he was thanked for his service.
