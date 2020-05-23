In honor of National Skilled Nursing Care Week (NSNCW), May 10-16, Adoray Home Health and Hospice wanted to recognize the contributions of the professionals who provide care and compassion to patients living in their skilled nursing care communities.
This year, we knew it was more important than ever to celebrate NSNCW and recognize the staff in our partnering skilled nursing care communities. Once we learned the American Health Care Association (AHCA) declared the theme for 2020 as "Sharing our Wisdom.” A theme designed to celebrate skilled nursing centers, and their residents and staff, by showcasing the insight, purpose and wisdom to be learned from our seniors, those living with dementia and people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Erin Flug-Geissler, Adoray’s Director of Business Development knew a ‘Pop Quiz’ delivery was the perfect fit to play on the “Sharing our Wisdom” theme. But more importantly a fun way to Thank the teams who are playing such a critical role in caring for residents and saving lives, because they deserve to be honored and celebrated.
The ‘Pop Quiz’ includes snacks with questions and answers on them for staff to grab during their shifts. We wanted to bring something that the entire team could enjoy throughout the week and not just the ones working the day we delivered it” stated Erin. Because we know how hard their entire team is working around the clock during this difficult time to continue to provide their quality care, and keeping families and patients connected and socially engaged when they cannot physically be together.
Adoray Home Health and Hospice would like to salute all our partnering skilled nursing care communities who enrich the lives of patients, residents, their families, and our entire community every day. We love seeing how much you care for our patients and thank you for your compassion and dedication to excellence!
To learn more about Adoray and our 25 years of being the leading provider of quality home health and hospice care in Western Wisconsin, please call 715-629-1888 or visit www.adoray.org.
