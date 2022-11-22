 The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) last week announced the opening of an ADA-accessible yurt for hunters in the Flambeau River State Forest in Sawyer County.

The ADA-accessible Elk Ridge yurt was paid for through a Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Act (PR Act) grant and is exclusively available to hunters until Nov. 30. It will reopen on May 1 for the spring turkey seasons and then, from June 1 through Aug. 31, the yurt is reservable for all recreation purposes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.