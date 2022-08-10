AARP is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Wisconsin Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors Wisconsinites aged 50-plus who are sharing their experience, talent, and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.

“We’re excited to shine a light on Wisconsinites who are using what they’ve learned in life to make a difference in the lives around them,” said AARP Wisconsin State Director Martha Cranley.

