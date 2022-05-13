Janet and Steve Aaby along with Dorene and Walt Jacobson were named Grand Marshals for the upcoming Syttende Mai parade Saturday.
The four, lifelong Woodville residents, have spent years volunteering to the Woodville community.
Walt Jacobson has been a Lions member for over 50 years, while Steve Aaby has been a member for over 60. Janet recently retired from Citizens State Bank while the Aabys were instrumental among others in launching the Woodville Historical Society.
The parade starts at 12 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.