To mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 Saturday, multiple fire, EMS and police vehicles from Minnesota and Wisconsin took part in a run that started at the new Hudson Fire Hall, which then got onto I-94 and crossed over into Minnesota.
Fire Department vehicles were seen from the following: Oakdale, Roberts-Warren, Cottage Grove, Loretto, New Richmond, United Fire and Rescue, Somerset, Bayport, Maplewood, Lake Elmo, Spring Valley, Woodbury, River Falls, Mahtomedi, Newport, Scandia, Lower St. Croix Valley, Stillwater, Glenwood City, St. Joseph.
Ambulance/EMS vehicles were from Lakeview Hospital and Amery.
Bayport police also participated.
