Two Baldwin area woman are wanting to give back to foundations who helped them get through some of their lowest points of their lives.
Linda Booth and Cindy Hagen have been hosting a Christmas tree Open House at Booth’s address, 2042 120th Ave., Baldwin the last two weekends.
Starting Nov. 26 and running through Dec. 19, the pair have been inviting visitors to stop from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays-Sundays and walk through and see the hundreds of trees that have been decorated.
In addition, a free will donation is created in which funds are going toward the Halos of St. Croix Valley and the Potato Head project.
The Halos is an area foundation which provides ongoing support, encouragement, and assistance to families who are grieving the loss of a child.
“We want to promote C.A.R.E. (Compassion, Awareness, Remembrance and Education),” according to its website. “Together, we will give families hope through healing and help them keep their child’s memory alive. As well as also help provide support to siblings grieving the loss of their brother or sister.”
The Halos holds a special place in Hagen’s heart as Cindy’s daughter, Alyssa, died in a car accident when she was 17 in August 2010.
“Purple was Alyssa’s favorite color,” Cindy explained about the Halo-themed tree, which also includes a personalized sign of Alyssa, one of the ways Halos helps honor the child.
“They’ve been very supportive,” Cindy said of the organization since Alyssa’s passing as they’ve marked her birthday and her Angel anniversary.
The Potato Head project was started by a Minnesota woman who gave birth to twin girls in 2013 at 23 weeks, six days. They were both born less than 2 pounds. To mark their growth and understand how small they were, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Heads were used. The organization became an official 501 ©3 in 2016 and have sent over 1,000 packages all over the United States.
Booth became involved in 2019 as her grandson, Courtland, was born three months early and weighed one pound, four ounces. Now 2½, the happy grandma was proud to say Courtland recently said his name for the first time.
Booth has a fondness for Christmas and Christmas trees in particular. There are approximately 150 trees throughout the house she decorated (including one Potato Head-themed one that are filled with photos of preemies).
“I start the week after Veterans Day and am usually done before Thanksgiving,” she explained. The trees usually stay up until the first of March.
The early response rate has been positive.
“We’ve seen a lot of generous, joyous faces,” Booth said, noting they would extend the hours if they need too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.