A common word was echoing throughout Main Street during the 2021 Chili Fest Saturday.
“Everyone seems to be having a ton of fun,” said Melissa Doornink, who was working in the State Farm booth.
Explained Amanda Eastling, who was manning the SEEK Careers stand: “Everyone is so happy they can get out and enjoy it.”
Stated Carrie Krueger, working the Baldwin Police Department booth: “It’s nice to see everyone back out and about. We needed it.”
Eastling also echoed another popular phase.
“This is our first year of doing this,” she said. “It’s amazing. It’s such a big turnout.”
Added James Phillips, who was manning the Village Pharmacy booth: “I’ve had a blast. The people have been so nice. It’s been such a wonderful turnout.”
While there were businesses who have had booths for years, the 2021 version brought people out for the first time.
“We heard about it and decided to give it a try,” said Steven Ring, who entered with Vanessa Flores. “It sounded like fun.”
Ring, who was born and raised in Baldwin, but now calls Milwaukee home, will likely be back in 2022 as the pair pulled off a rarity: first place for People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice.
Ring stated preparation included smoking a pork shoulder for eight hours and letting it cook overnight.
“We are halfway through it,” he said early on. “More people are coming back.”
Ring said it turned into a family affair as friends from Milwaukee came up while his brothers helped in preparation.
Krueger, who stated they prepared 15 gallons of chili between red and chicken, were empty before 2 p.m., a common theme seen throughout Main Street.
“It’s been busier than past years,” she said.
Besides chili, there were food stands from Culver’s, Echo Meats and Farmer’s Union. Music was provided by The Boondoggles and DJ Bernie. Baldwin Royalty was available with face painting and temporary tattoos. Children were also able to enjoy touring the fire, EMS and police vehicles.
One of the new events were Mascot Races split into pros and semi-pros. The Down Dog from Alleyveda’s and Quack from Benefits and Resource Services – AFLAC were the winners in the respective categories.
With the “Survivor” theme, business were encouraged to deck out their booth honoring the popular television show. Pete’s Construction earned first place in that category.
North Meets South and Media Stash earned second and third places in the People’s Choice category. Jim Daddies and OEM were second and third for Judge’s Choice.
