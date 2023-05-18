Thousands filled the Hudson High School Gymnasium Friday afternoon to say goodbye to Kaitie Leising, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, who was shot killed in the line of duty May 6.
“God needed a hero more than I did,” said St. Croix Sheriff’s Sergeant Aaron Boldt, reading a statement written by her father, Roger Stevens.
Leising was born seven weeks premature.
“You arrived in my life earlier than expected and left entirely too soon,” her father said. He joked about the frequent golf outings until she started to beat him. He also added Leising’s career locations worried her parents, but they knew law enforcement was the career for her and she was with the person she loved her wife, Courtney.
Deputy Fred Mangine read the statement from her mother, Kris.
“She wore her heart on her sleeve,” her mother said. “She brought brightness to unimaginable situations.”
Kris asked those in attendance and watching online to live their lives like Kaitie did.
“Be kind and compassionate to all,” she said. “Remember her with a smile.
“In times of heartache, let us have hope.”
Mangine read Leising’s sister Jordyn’s statement, who described her older sister, as someone who was always sure who she was, what she wanted.
Courtney remembers her wife as her lifelong partner and her best friend.
“I’m completely heartbroken (son) Seyler will grow up without her by his side, but I’m thankful knowing he’s going to have the world’s greatest Guardian Angel looking over him,” she said read by Mangine.
“I wouldn’t trade our eight years together for anything…She’ll be our hero for ever looking over us.”
Courtney’s mother, Beth, remembered her daughter-in-law as someone who was always willing to help when needed and loved her daughter 100 percent.
St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson also spoke.
“We are never going to let her go,” he said.
Prior to the funeral, there was a three-hour visitation in which those paid their respects as photos and videos of her life played on the video board.
After the law enforcement honors, the procession left Hudson and made its way to Baldwin for a private gathering. For more details on the procession, see page 4A. Leising’s obituary can be found on page 7A.
