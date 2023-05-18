Thousands filled the Hudson High School Gymnasium Friday afternoon to say goodbye to Kaitie Leising, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, who was shot killed in the line of duty May 6. 

“God needed a hero more than I did,” said St. Croix Sheriff’s Sergeant Aaron Boldt, reading a statement written by her father, Roger Stevens.

