The Baldwin-Woodville School District released its Class of 2020 Virtual Graduation Ceremony Friday, June 19 on its High School Facebook page.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have been closed since mid-March, resulting in cancellations for such end-of-the year traditions as spring sports, Prom and the large-scale Graduation. Baldwin-Woodville has scheduled an in-person ceremony July 25 at King Field for graduates and their immediate family only.
The 53 minute ceremony started with nearly five minutes of photos of the graduates before going into speakers.
First up, was Class President Madison Peterson.
“These years in school went by so fast and yet are so full of memories,” she explained. “I don’t think any of us thought this would be how we would graduate.”
Peterson talked about those memories such as Homecoming, Pep Fest, or on a personal level talking dairy cattle with Mr. Perkins.
“It may not seem like it, but this pandemic will make you a stronger person,” she concluded. She also asked her fellow classmates to stay connected and check up with each other.
Salutatorian Brianna Mikla was next. She echoed a lot of Peterson’s statements about memories and thanking teachers, community, friends and family for their support.
“High School marks the end of one chapter and the start of something new,” she said.
Valedictorian Elizabeth Berndt gave a different perspective.
“Make the most of the best and the least of the worst,” she said, borrowing a quote from Robert Louis Stevenson She estimated COVID-19 took about one percent of their school days.
“COVID-19 shouldn’t define our entire school career,” she said. “…Be thankful for the relationships we’ve gathered.”
High School Principal David Brandvold talked about the Class of 2020’s ability to adjust on the fly thanks to virtual education and how that will serve them in their future lives. He also highlighted the Class’ accomplishments in academics, arts and athletics.
“You have been great role models for the youth in the district and at the high school level,” he said.
Brandvold then introduced guest speaker Shannon Hoyt, Baldwin-Woodville Class of 2014 and Evening Anchor for WQOW-NEWS 18 out of Eau Claire.
Hoyt explained she was nearing her first year at UW-Stout clueless about her future. She expressed interest in being a veterinarian or a psychologist, but those didn’t interest her.
So, she went back to her past and knew she enjoyed delivering lines and performing for an audience. She went into Journalism and success came quickly for her, resulting in her current job.
“Be patient and work hard,” she advised. “No one’s path is the same. Success is going to come at different times for different people…Go out and make a difference.”
Superintendent Eric Russell concluded the speakers by stating, “life doesn’t always go as planned. How do you see things — half full or half empty?
“Be proud of who you are and what you’ve accomplished.”
The ceremony concluded with more photos of graduates with their families with Chris Brown’s “Forever” in the background.
A group effort
Technology Specialist Cameron Carey explained the behind-the-scenes effort in putting together.
He said the initial process started on April 30 with the request from Brandvold. The next month was spent gathering photos, videos and audio. One week was spent going over the initial viewing for edits, updates, mistakes, etc. The final week was going over the final changes and sync everything together.
“The most difficult part was trying to get all the pictures and videos to fit in the same aspect ratio of the video,” Carey said. “The aspect ration was a widescreen look, but the videos and pictures were all a little different.”
Carey stressed it was a group effort in putting it together.
“Laura Hanson, the Administrative Assistant, deserves a lot of credit for the legwork she put into get in contact with students and parents for their photos while organizing all materials from the beginning,” Carey said. He also thanked Cori Vought, the High School Choir Director, for recording the speeches in the auditorium and providing the choir video — “Dreams of Thee” by Eric William Barnum. . He also thanked Adam Bassak, High School Band Director, for the band video (Stars and Stripes Forever by John Phillip Sousa), and Jason Sell, Dean of Students, for the reading of the names for the diploma reading.
“It was quite a team effort with not having the ability to really plan ahead of time, and I’m grateful for all who contributed to the project,” Carey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.