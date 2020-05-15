The Baldwin-Woodville School District announced a graduation date, but, like everything else currently, it’s tentative.
High School Principal David Brandvold said in an email last week to parents and students, graduation survey results led the District to host a full graduation ceremony with limited attendance 10 a.m,. Saturday, July 25.
The early morning time was key, Brandvold said, because in case of rain, they can push the ceremony back to later in the day. If the entire day is a washout, the ceremony will be the next day, 2 p.m., Sunday, July 26.
In other news, Brandvold said:
• Plans are in the works for a virtual graduation ceremony pending the District’s final plans for an outdoor ceremony. “We hope to hear guidance from the state public health in the next few days,” he added.
• The Scholarship and Awards Night will be released the District’s Facebook page and You Tube on May 13.
• Regarding summer school, Brandvold said students will be given a short break at the end of the year and those who need to make up credit(s) will be given the opportunity through an online program during the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.