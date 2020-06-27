Wednesday was the official start of the Taste of Windmill Days as Western Wisconsin Health provided the community dinner as a drive through event this year. The community could pre-order their meals and pick it up at the dedicated times. In addition to the meal there was informational pamphlets, hand sanitizer, lotion, coupons, a flower seed and more! Western Wisconsin Health also provided virtual tours in lieu of in person tours this year.
Thursday evening the Windmill Days Committee placed the Windmill Days Windmill at Creamery Park. We have decided to continue this tradition and kick of Windmill Days weekend with the placement of the Windmill at Creamery Park. Look for a naming contest in the near future! Following the placement of the Windmill, a virtual wine tasting with One Hope Wines was held. You might ask yourself how this could even work. Prior to the online event, the committee ordered some wines to try and report during the event. The evening of the event, the demonstrator shared more about the wines, the company and how each bottle helps a global and local nonprofit organization. The Windmill Days Committee chose Adoray Home Health and Hospice. Out of the total sales Adoray Home Health and Hospice received 10% of total sales. With the purchases by 10 community members Adoray Home Health and Hospice will receive $107. The Windmill Days Committee put all the names that watched the event live and those that ordered in a drawing for a wine basket. The basket consists of One Hope Wines but also products from the Liquor Haus and other goodies. The winner of this basket is Patti Garvin, at the time of this article we haven't been able to reach our winner.
The Taste of Windmill Days was a success in our eyes and the reports from the majority of the food truck vendors. On Friday, the Windmill Days Committee held a rootbeer float stand with sponsorship from Nilssens, A & W and WESTconsin Credit Union. We also sold some Windmill Days swag and we hope to flood the streets orange next year. Congratulations to Traci Hable for being the random winner of the Friday rootbeer float stand winner, winning a gift certificate to a local business. Also on Friday, our food trucks arrived (one with a mechanical incident that caused a delay but better late than never). We held multiple drawings as the community posted what they were eating on our Facebook page. The winner of Friday lunch was Carolyn Cernohous winning two gift certificates to local businesses. The final winner on Friday was Monica Gilderhus winning a two gift certificates. With the community support, many of the food trucks ran out of food options on Friday evening and getting little sleep to be ready to serve you the next day.
Who says you can't have food truck options for breakfast? Well good thing nobody told Tessa VanSomeren that as she was the winner of the breakfast drawing and winning two gift certificates on Saturday morning! The winner of the lunch drawing was Amy Mbanali, however at the time of this article we haven't been able to reach her. The final food truck winner was Suzy O'Connell winning a $25 gift certificate. Also on Saturday the Windmill Days Committee continued to sell Windmill Days swag during the Farmers Market on a beautiful Saturday!
Several local restaurants or bars wanted to partner with Windmill Days and offer food and/or drink specials. Thank you to B Dub Nutrition Hub, DJ's Restaurante Juda, HoggPen Bar and Grill, North Meets South and Phoenix Grill & Event Center for offering your specials. We also had a drawing for the community to participate in as they showed how they supported local restaurants. The winner of this drawing was Deanna Link winning a $25 gift certificate.
Saturday morning, the Windmill Days Committee partnered with Anytime Fitness as Sarah Blasing provided a Pound Out the Pandemic workout using drumsticks (or whatever you had at home to hit together). There were five people that attended this Zoom workout. Later that morning, Sarah provided Circuit in the Sun. This was a total body workout outside in the parking lot, where twelve people attended. B Dub Nutrition Hub provided all attendees to come to the club after the workout to enjoy a shake and tea at 50% off.
Western Wisconsin Health Fitness Center hosted a virtual 5K this year. They marked out the route for the runners to be completed at their convenience starting June 5 at 8am to June 7 by 11:59pm. Despite this new 5K they had 38 finishers register their time. Out of these 38 runners, there were 7 men and 31 women with an average time of 38:27. If you were a registered runner, don't forget to pick up your t-shirt from Western Wisconsin Health Fitness Center.
Prior to COVID-19 the Grand Marshals were nominated for the 2020 Windmill Days parade: Jerry & Bonnie Van Someren as Geboortestad Burrman (Hometown Neighbor) and Wayne & Ruth Veenendall as Buutvrienden (Neighborhood Friends). While COVID changed our parade and festival in many ways – we found a way for our Grand Marshals to enjoy the day! We hope you were able to see them out and about on Saturday driving through town and enjoying the food!
Other adventures were had during the weekend with a Scavenger Hunt in which Tulips that were made and donated by Willy Zevenbergen were placed at the clue spots throughout town. We received 20 submissions and 6 winners were selected: Jason Lausted, Marilee Johnson, Jen Tessier, Bethanie Rassbach, Mike Duch, and Beth Heutmaker all won a $25 gift certificate to a local business. Sidewalks were filled with the artistic abilities of those within our community for the Sidewalk Chalk Art contest and the streets were lined with bikes for the Baldwin Bike Tour. We had 5 winners in our Sidewalk Chalk Art contest: Jody Gould, McKinley Johnson, Everest Wolski, Grey Wolski, and Suzy O’Connell. We had four winners for completing our Baldwin Bike Tour and those were: Beth Heutmaker, Amy Ott-Brushaber, Mary Weeks, & Heather Schofield. All won gift cards or two gift certificates to local businesses for a total of $25.
Look for upcoming information about our Life in Baldwin Photo Contest sponsored by Suzanne Wynveen.
To say our hearts are full is an understatement. THANK YOU! While our first Windmill Days took many unexpected and unprecedented turns, we have so many to thank for helping us create a Taste of Windmill Days! Thank you to every Sponsor and Community Partner that helped us along the way! Without you - this would not have been possible. We appreciate you! Thank you to our Diamond Sponsor Village of Baldwin for supporting Windmill Days, trusting our new committee to provide a safe & modified celebration, and for your continued and unwavering belief and excitement for Windmill Days. Thank you to Flagship Ford for the use of two trucks to escort both of our Grand Marshals on Saturday. Thank you to Nilssen's, A&W and WESTconsin Credit Union for supporting our first Root Beer Float stand! Thank you to North Meets South & The Schweet Stop, and Fennern Jewelers for donating gift certificates for prizes. Thank you to Cayla Koskie from Kozie Creations for the wonderful and most complimented design of our Windmill Days logo! Thank you to John Walker, Baldwin Royalty and the Petersons for the addition of our official Windmill Days windmill that was located at Creamery Park for the weekend. Thank you Willy Zevenbergen for crafting our Tulips for the scavenger hunt. Lastly and most certainly not least – THANK YOU Baldwin and surrounding communities! We were thrilled to see you out enjoying a taste of Windmill Days, biking, and searching for clues! We enjoyed meeting you and speaking with you at our Root Beer Float stand! We look forward to bringing you a full celebration next year! We will see you very soon - we have great things coming! Until then...blijf gelukkig en gezond!
