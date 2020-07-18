The 1870’s were formative years for Baldwin. Then the 1880’s represented expansion, and development of true friendships. In this article, I wish to show some of the movements which went on in Baldwin to design it into what the village is today -- a friendly community that sticks together through “thick and thin”, through both good and difficult times which life offers.
We are living today in difficult and complicated times, but it is likely not more difficult than former troubled times which many Baldwin residents were, and still are willing to travel through, together. It’s my wish to highlight some of Baldwin’s 1880’s events.
I’m proud to give credit to Baldwin’s earliest newspaper editors who always covered the “goings on” of the surrounding communities, thereby passing on to us, way over 100+ years later, the progress of many towns nearby. It’s a God Send that all the early newspapers have been preserved by the State Archives over the years.
For instance, Erin Corners, an Irish community, was written up in Baldwin’s papers in 1881 as a busy center with lots of activity. We know this today only because of Baldwin papers issued 139 years ago. It was around 1855 that Erin Corners “took off like lightning”. It started as “prairie land”, so very little tree cutting was necessary before locating and planting farmers’ fields into crops, which is what the Irish excelled at!
Baldwin and all the surrounding towns at this 1881-time frame were fighting Typhoid, Scarlet Fever, Small Pox, Diphtheria, Pneumonia, Whooping Cough and whatever else came in on the “train” keeping local doctors hopping! Today, we have vaccinations for all those ailments even though we are working hard on some currently needed vaccines. They struggled and fought against epidemics back in their time in the 1880’s, too.
The Railroad in 1881 kept Baldwin folks who were on the payroll very busy, 71 men being on that payroll (this according to the June 10, 1881 B.B.) D.R., through those Baldwin Bulletin lines in 1881, suggested the Lutherans, Presbyterians, and Episcopal Society of Baldwin all get together and put on a two-day joint fair, raising money and getting to know each other now, since they’d all be living together someday sooner or later anyway! They could split the proceeds of such a fair 3 ways and make it a “BIG DEAL”. They Did!
In 1882, both L.M. Bailey and his brother, D.R. Bailey, left Baldwin for the first time in Baldwin’s history. L.M. went to his “final resting place” in April, and in December, D.R. moved to South Dakota, where he remained until his death in 1908, when he likely joined his “younger brother, L.M.” in that “forever after” setting. Those two best buddies “forever after” spending their days together once again.
Just as D.R. had attracted so many to Baldwin in the 1870’s, in 1882 he found many Baldwin friends following his trail to “Dakota”. His law partner, Hartson F. Woodard, had led the way West in January of 1882, here for 8 years prior to that. By March 16, 1882, several Baldwin business founders had sought out new “Western Adventures”. Then the Baldwin Bulletin, soon after, announced Jesse James had just been shot and killed on April 13th.
That was shocking, yes, but just a week earlier, on April 7th, 1882, L.M. Bailey had breathed his last breath, at 47 years old. Baldwin’s folks, saddened to the “depths”, had known and loved this local man for the past 14 years. Soon, L.M.’s widow and their 4 children went back home to Vermont. At the same time, Easterners continued pouring in, making Baldwin their new home. Also, since Jan. 1882, the nearby new and popular Wildwood had sprung up about 10 miles East of Baldwin, on Sections 25 and 26 in Eau Galle.
A nice article appeared in the June 8, 1882 B.B. on that berg. Baldwin, Hammond, Wildwood, Woodville and Brookville, almost inseparable in many ways, were so close to each other, and yet, each had a pleasing personality of its own. According to that June 1882 Baldwin Bulletin, there were already 25 buildings in Wildwood by then. But that settlement would not be long lasting. My grandparents, the Henry and Clarence Burton families, lived and worked there and at Brookville, just two miles away.
A Spring Valley Sun newspaper issue in 1949 wrote of Wildwood as having already been gone for 60 years, so by around 1889 it disappeared. Almost as fast as it had appeared, out of nowhere!
Much disturbing news began spreading through Baldwin in 1882. Several there were mourning the new circumstance of “NO Liquor being sold in Baldwin, as it had become a temperance town!”
Small Pox vaccinations were making the rounds there in 1882, and during that October, Malarial fever hit Joseph La Page’s Baldwin home, killing Joe’s sister, May, from Vermont, who’d been living here with Joe’s family for the past year. It shocked not only the La Pages, but our entire community.
Diphtheria, Typhoid, and Lung Fever were rampant in the area. People were scared! Some, scared right to Death! On Dec. 11, 1882, there appeared D.R.’s Goodbye Baldwin letter in the paper, as he was heading off to Sioux Falls, Dakota.
The next year, 1883, was both Good and Bad for Baldwin. Sadly, Rev. and Mrs. Krog lost either 3 or 4 of their children in one year to illness at Baldwin. At one point, they’d already lost three, and the 4th child and Mrs. Krog were very sick. That was all very Bad. The Rev. had to continue performing marriages at his home, and funerals during that same time of his mourning. That same year, 1883, he put a note in the paper that someone had destroyed all the plants on his children’s graves in the Baldwin Cemetery. What a sad time 1883 was for Baldwin’s Rev. Krog and his wife.
Baldwin had been wanting to open a bank for years, and in 1883, September, they finally got their first bank. That was very Good! Hirsch’s store building was destroyed in a violent fire at Baldwin in 1883. A shock and a great loss!
Baldwin had a roller rink at least by 1885, charging $1.90 admission for men whenever there was a band playing live music for skating! Women skaters were admitted free. One night they had a “Necktie party” at that roller rink and Fred Bosworth was reported to have come roller-skating, wearing a necktie with 34 yards’ worth of material in it. They said there was “More necktie, than Fred!” He must have been a festive kind of guy!
By 1886, the normal roller-skating fee was written up as being 15 cents for gents, and ladies were free on Saturday and Wednesdays, with skate rental being 10 cents. The year 1885 was also when people sadly had to bid goodbye to Hudson’s beloved Dr. Otis Hoyt, who died of heart disease. This was noted in the Nov. 29, 1885 Hudson Star and Times. What a loss to the entire County and State.
Baldwin was still only about 14 years old, but what a history they had already created by 1885.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.