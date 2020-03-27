For those wondering how being a teacher and administrator is during the COVID-19 pandemic, Baldwin-Woodville High School Principal Dave Brandvold sent an email to parents and staff last Wednesday, the first day Baldwin-Woodville School District shut its doors as part of the state-wide mandate ordered by Governor Tony Evers.
Here are selected excerpts:
"When the last student left the building and my secretaries left, I want you to know that it was absolutely the saddest moment in my career as an educator. I had a feeling of helplessness that I had no answer for anything taking place. Even in times of grieving for loved ones that we have lost, I at least felt that I needed to hold up the school and help those that needed support. But today, I felt only loss.
"I felt the loss for your school opportunities and activities. I feel the loss of opportunity to be with your friends. I feel the loss of being with your teachers each and every day. The opportunity to plan for prom, games, road trips, drumlins, concerts, even work, and yes, even having fun with your teachers!
"Up until today we have had a fantastic year at the high school. We've had state titles, playoff wins, state athletes, high academic honors, fantastic connections that you have built employers, outstanding club success, relationships built with others, and so much more.
"...Remember great moments are born from great opportunity. I can't think of a better opportunity to grow with your character and share your gifts with others. You can do this without risking your health by being careful and washing your hands, keeping distance, exercising, and taking care of yourself."
Brandvold then tried to answer questions parents and staff had, but like everyone else in an administrator role, he had no idea, given the current situation.
-- When do we expect to back? "I cannot answer that question."
-- Will there be prom? "My best guess is not on April 25. If we have something it would be in May."
-- Will spring seasons still occur? "I can tell you the WIAA and the state of Wisconsin are building plans based on returning to school. If we are back April 6, more than likely a shortened but fairly good schedule." (Editor’s Note: Gov. Tony Evers later announced school is closed through April 24)
"I need to hold out hope that we will be back on track in the near future. Take care of yourselves and your friends," the email concludes.
