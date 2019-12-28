A resignation and a retirement highlighted the Dec. 11 Baldwin Village Board meeting.
The Board accepted the resignation of trustee Lisa Knutson, effective Dec. 16. Knutson had served on the Board since May 2011 but announced earlier this month she was moving out of the Village, hence the resignation.
Knutson's seat is one of three which is up for reelection in April. The nominating caucus was set for Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
The retirement is coming from Public Works Director John Traxler, but it won’t be effective until July 15, 2020. Traxler has worked for the Village for 45 years.
Where do my taxes go?
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson explained on the Village’s website, breakdowns were available on where the tax dollars for 2020 goes for Village residents.
Forty-five percent goes to the Baldwin-Woodville School District and 37 percent heads towards the Village. St. Croix County receives 16 percent and Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College (WITC).
As for the budget distribution by Village departments, Public Works, Ambulance and Police Department accounted for 73 percent of the totals with Library receiving five percent and Municipal Court getting one percent. The leftover amounts were split between general and miscellaneous.
Other action
Approval was granted on the following items:
-- Purchasing laptop computers for the police department with only trustee Lance Van Damme voting no.
-- Naming of election officials for the next two years: Kathy Jo Brihn, Chief Inspector, Debbie Van Someren, Chief Inspector, Marilyn Doornink, Bev Wubbles, Sherry Phernetton, Roxi Tunhiem, Janet Rieck, Erica Wahlquist, Cynthia Chevalier, Bonnie Van Someren, Darlene Kongshaug, Carol Klick, Beth McLean, Dave Herman, Julie Herman and Kristin VanNess
-- Operator’s licenses for Thomas Zappa at the Phoenix Grill and Jennifer Ramirez at Freedom Gas Station.
