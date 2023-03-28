This November, Wisconsin voters weighed in on more than 250 referendum questions, approving some types of them in record numbers and shifting the course for their local governments for years to come.

In all, 104 of the referenda asked voters to allow a school district, town, city, village, or county to exceed state limits on local property taxes (see Figure 1). In unofficial vote tallies, 82 of them, or 78.8%, passed. In approving them, voters authorized at least an additional $11.4 million in municipal and county property taxes for services such as public safety, as well as up to $299.6 million to operate K-12 schools and up to $1.4 billion in new debt for school buildings and other projects.

