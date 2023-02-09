The 1st Bank of Baldwin in Baldwin makes sense.
The 1st Bank of Baldwin in Balsam Lake and/or Plum City?
“It didn’t resonate as well,” explained Chief Marketing Officer Tracy Steeno.
Especially when officials announced a full-service bank would be coming to Chippewa Falls in 2023, the company’s sixth location.
Therefore, multiple meetings were held over 2022 to discuss rebranding the name.
“It was about identifying who we’ve been and who we expect to be,” said President/CEO Shane Bauer.
Those discussions led to the word Pillar.
“It felt right,” Bauer explained. “It’s what we represent in the community. We’ve been a pillar of the Baldwin community for over 140 years.”
1st Bank of Baldwin officially become Pillar Bank last week.
Both Steeno and Bauer stressed the only thing that has changed is the name.
“Everything is still the same,” Bauer continued. “The Bank has not been acquired or merged with any other bank.
“This was a big undertaking. I’m proud of the work we did.”
Steeno said customers were aware the name change was coming in January thanks to multiple emails and information when they stopped in the bank.
“Our employees fully embraced it,” she added. “Everything has been extremely positive.”
Including the new name not being disclosed before the Feb. 1 deadline.
“There was a gallant effort not to leak it,” she added as man non-disclosure agreements were signed. “It was the best kept secret around.”
Bauer said their research showed Pillar’s objective of community banking would work in Chippewa Falls.
“What role can we play in helping our community thrive,” he expanded. The bank is scheduled to open March 1 which will also have a Caribou Coffee outlet.
He was also asked about Baldwin clients who feel they are losing a business since the Baldwin name is no more.
“I would say to the people in Baldwin that we are moving forward and progressing,” he concludes. “We are not dying; we are increasing our products and services.
"They are not losing a community partner.”
For more information, visit www.pillar.bank (no .com is needed).
