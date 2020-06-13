Windmill Days Grand Marshals Jerry and Bonnie Van Someren (left) and Wayne and Ruth Veenendall (right) in front of windmill at Windmill Park during this weekend’s Windmill Days.
Latest News
- Northwest Region Construction Update
- artZ Gallery features June artists
- Hamlin named to Duluth Dean's List
- Brooke Evenson named to Upper Iowa University 2020 Spring Dean's List
- Lauren Anderson named to Dean's List at UW-Whitewater
- Thomas Albrightson of Woodville receives Scholarship award
- Roberts Library to open up next week
- Baldwin Police to participate in Click It or Ticket
Most Popular
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 18
-
Jun 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.