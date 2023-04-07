A new way to tell the Easter story

Telling the story of the death of Jesus Christ is a difficult thing to do for most people. The Silent Messengers have found a unique way to tell the story in a way that is suitable for all ages.
The Messengers performed “Celebrating a Savior’ in front of the Peace Lutheran faithful April 2. In a no-voice performance of the story, the group starts off with the baptism of Jesus Christ. The group takes it all the way to Jesus rising on the third day. In this amazing depiction of the story, one sees that actions speak louder than words.
From the baptism, they start to tell of Jesus spreading the word of God and praying with people. They tell of Jesus speaking to the children. They go into the miracles that Jesus performed for people and the thanks they gave for it. The story then continues to the scene of Jesus riding into Jerusalem on a donkey and being praised with palm branches. It continues with the washing of the disciples’ feet which then rolls into the Last Supper. The Last Supper shares the reasons for the bread and the wine and shows the disciples that betrays him.
After a brief intermission, the story then goes to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and being hung on the cross. Mary then finds the tomb empty and going to the disciples to investigate. The disciples find Jesus alive and start to tell the world of Jesus’ story. The program ends with the disciples surrounding the audience to encourage them to tell the story of Jesus.
Said Courtney Stitt, an actor in the program: “I wanted to join Silent Messengers to get closer to God and to make more friends.” The Silent Messengers are based out of Baldwin but travel to many different venues to perform their shows. The program dates to 2010.
For more information on Silent Messengers and their performances, visit their website at silentmessengers.net
