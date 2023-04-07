A new way to tell the Easter story

The Silent Messengers performing at Peace Lutheran Church in Baldwin April 2. 

 Sam Niebeling | Niebeling’s Photography

Telling the story of the death of Jesus Christ is a difficult thing to do for most people. The Silent Messengers have found a unique way to tell the story in a way that is suitable for all ages. 

The Messengers performed “Celebrating a Savior’ in front of the Peace Lutheran faithful April 2. In a no-voice performance of the story, the group starts off with the baptism of Jesus Christ. The group takes it all the way to Jesus rising on the third day. In this amazing depiction of the story, one sees that actions speak louder than words. 

